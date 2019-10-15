Felicity Huffman reports to prison for first of 14-day sentence in college admissions scandal

Felicity Huffman has reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif. to begin her 14-day sentence as a result of her involvement in the national college admissions scandal. It’s a little earlier than expected; when Huffman was sentenced last month, she was told to report to a facility on Oct. 25.

“Felicity Huffman reported today for sentencing to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, CA,” a representative for Huffman told EW in a statement. “Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions. She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed—one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service—when she is released.”

Huffman is one of many parents indicted as part of the “Operation Varsity Blues” investigation by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts earlier this year. According to court documents, Huffman agreed to pay $15,000 to William Rick Singer, whose Key Worldwide Foundation (KWF) hired various people to take tests on behalf of students who had falsified medical forms saying they needed extra time to take their ACT/SAT tests individually. Singer has been cooperating with the government’s investigation. Huffman and the other defendants pleading guilty have agreed to cooperate with the IRS to pay back taxes they improperly deducted from KWF’s fraudulent status as a nonprofit.

In May, Huffman pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Last month, she appeared before Judge Indira Talwani, who sentenced her to 14 days in prison plus 1-year probation, 250 hours of community service, and a $30,000 fine. During that hearing, Huffman gave a detailed apology in which she quoted her daughter Sophia (for whom she had broken the law to try to secure a high-profile college admission): “’I don’t know who you are anymore.’ I could only say, ‘I am so sorry, Sophia. I was frightened. I was stupid and I was so wrong.’”

