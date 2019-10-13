Taylor Swift banner covered up by L.A. Kings hockey team after fans complain it's a jinx

Image zoom Dave Hogan/ABA/Getty Images

Look what Taylor Swift made them do.

After fans complained it was jinxing their team, the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings announced they will cover up a banner honoring the Lover singer during home games at the Staples Center.

The banner, celebrating Swift for most soldout shows at the stadium, was raised in 2015. The Kings won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014 and advanced to the conference finals in 2013, and some fans do not believe it’s a coincidence that the team hasn’t won a playoff series since the banner went up. Last season, they had the worst record in the Western Conference and the second-worst in the league.

Image zoom Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“The connection to our fans is our highest priority and through our engagement, they have made it clear that the banner shouldn’t be part of their Kings game experience,” said Michael Altieri, senior VP of marketing, communications, and content for the Kings and AEG Sports, to the Los Angeles Times. “We didn’t see an issue in covering it for our games and in fact see it as an opportunity to show our fans that we hear them.”

The Kings covered the sign ahead of their home opener against the Nashville Predators on Saturday and won 7-4. The Kings’ mascot certainly seems jazzed about the new development, tweeting, “We are undefeated when the Taylor Swift banner is covered up!”

We are undefeated when the Taylor Swift banner is covered up! — Bailey LA Kings (@BaileyLAKings) October 13, 2019

Tonight, the Kings face the Las Vegas Golden Knights for their second straight home game, so we’ll see if the good luck continues. Otherwise, Swift, who hasn’t spoken about the situation, might tell the Kings they to need to calm down, shake it off, and lose the bad blood (sorry, our usual Taylor Swift writer is off today).

Related content: