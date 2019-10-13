Ryan Reynolds hilariously trolls and sings to Hugh Jackman in surprise birthday message

Image zoom Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds had a special birthday message for Hugh Jackman.

For years now, Jackman and Reynolds, 42, have been feuding over the Deadpool actor’s insistence that Jackman revives his Wolverine character so they can appear in a movie together. And on Saturday, Reynolds kept the trolling going with a 50th birthday message for Jackman during his The Man. The Music. The Show. concert at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

In the surprise video, which was also shared by Jackman on social media, Reynolds is wearing a birthday party hat and begins with a sweet message for his friend.

“Hello Hugh. I was just going to wish you a happy birthday,” the Deadpool star said. “Then I saw what you said. In a word, ‘hurtful.’ Enjoy the show, Hugh Jackman.”

Reynolds then belted out the “Happy Birthday” song for the Broadway star — but ended it with his own expletive-filled message.

“And I’m not even f—ing professionally trained Jackman you piece of s—,” Reynolds yelled to the camera as he gave the middle finger, which was censored, at the very end of the video.

In his tweet featuring the birthday message video, Jackman wrote, “At first I thought – Ugh, now I actually have to apologize. But then … @VancityReynolds.”

Reynolds also shared a photo of the pair on his Instagram Story, but covered Jackman’s face with a picture of a cake. “Happy birthday @hughjackman!!” the new dad wrote.

Although the two actors seemingly put their differences aside this year, their bickering was reignited in August when Jackman suffered a minor injury while playing the fan-favorite superhero during one of his stops on The Man. The Music. The Show.

“The first time I’ve played #wolverine … and, actually bled. Clearly, it’s @vancityreynolds [Ryan Reynolds’] fault,” Jackman wrote over an image of a scratch on his knuckle. The bit reportedly includes jokes about Reynolds and Jackman playing Wolverine.

But Reynolds wasn’t going to let Jackman get away with the jab, getting back at Jackman in the comments section of the post.

“I just don’t think you’ve been practicing enough,” Reynolds replied.

After sparring with each other for years, Reynolds and Jackman announced on their respective social media accounts earlier this year that their friendly feud with each other had officially come to an end.

As a way to mend their “broken relationship,” the actors revealed their plans to make ads for each other’s companies — Reynolds owns Aviation Gin, while Jackman is the creator of Laughing Man Coffee — and of course, each expected to out-do the other.

“Official truce with @realhughjackman!” Reynolds wrote alongside a black and white shot of the pair smiling as they shook hands. “As a gesture of goodwill, I’m gonna make a beautiful ad for his company, Laughing Man Coffee. Can’t wait!”

Jackman shared the same photo but he captioned his post with, “Official truce! I’m going to make the most amazing ad for Aviation Gin. And, look forward to seeing what @Vancityreynolds comes up with in return.”