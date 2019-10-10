Kevin Hart breaks silence after car accident, won't fully return to work until 2020

Kevin Hart has spoken out for the first time since his Sept. 1 car crash, in which he sustained major back injuries that required surgery.

In a statement released through his attorney Thursday and obtained by EW, Hart mentioned Jared Black and Rebecca Broxterman, the two other individuals who were in the car when the accident occurred.

“I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery,” Hart said.

The crash occurred after Black, who was driving Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda in Malibu Hills, Calif., lost control and veered off the road, landing the vehicle in an embankment.

A report filed by California Highway Patrol stated that Black and Hart both suffered “major back injuries,” while Broxterman did not sustain major injuries. The report also said Black was not under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Hart was hospitalized and underwent surgery, and was discharged 10 days after the crash to recover in a rehabilitation facility.

Attorney Andrew Brettler also told EW that Hart will not be fully back to work until early 2020.

“While he’s doing a little work here and there for the film, he doesn’t expect to be fully back to work until the new year,” Brettler said.

So far, Hart has only shot promotional material for his upcoming film Jumanji: The Next Level this past week, E! News reported. Although he can walk on his own, he is still sitting throughout most of the day and needs to work on his physical therapy.

Many of Hart’s friends and colleagues have expressed support for the comedian as he deals with this ordeal, including Terry Crews, Bryan Cranston, and Jumanji costar Dwayne Johnson.

