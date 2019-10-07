Watch Justin Bieber re-enact Taylor Swift's post-surgery banana video

It seems Justin Bieber found that Taylor Swift banana video as amusing as the rest of us did.

In an Instagram Live video on Sunday, taken by his wife Hailey Baldwin, Bieber imitated Swift’s loopy, drug-induced emotional reaction to a banana, documented by Swift’s mom in the aftermath of the pop star’s Lasik eye surgery and unveiled by Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. (You can watch the original video above for reference.)

“It’s not the banana that I wanted!” Bieber yells in the video, clearly imitating Swift. As Baldwin laughs, remarking, “That was so funny,” her husband continues, “It’s not the right banana — it has no head!”

📹 | Justin Bieber mocks Taylor’s Jimmy Fallon interview clip of Taylor after Lasik Surgery via Instagram Live pic.twitter.com/oPPAsMvQk1 — Taylor Swift Updates (Backup) (@TSUpdatesNYBU2) October 7, 2019

The video didn’t have much appeal to Swift’s fans, who criticized Bieber and Baldwin on social media for seemingly mocking Swift. Replying to a since-deleted tweet, which featured a video of another woman telling Baldwin to “shut up” and “stay out of people’s business,” Baldwin wrote, “I never knew I could make somebody so upset.. truly I’m so sorry you’re THIS upset?!”

“If there’s something I did to personally hurt you or offend you I’m sorry, it’s not my intention to upset you by any means,” she added in a subsequent reply.

It’s worth noting Bieber and Swift have come into conflict in the past. In June, after Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun acquired her back catalog of music, Swift shared an emotional Tumblr post accusing Braun of “incessant, manipulative bullying” against her, citing a 2016 Instagram post from Bieber as one such example.

Bieber, after apologizing for the “distasteful and insensitive” post, hit back at Swift, writing, “As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on Scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? Seems to me like it was to get sympathy [you] also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully Scooter.” He added that Swift’s comments were “crossing a line.”

