Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton tie the knot in 'intimate ceremony'

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have made it official. On Oct. 5, the longtime couple tied the knot, despite many believing they were already married.

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

As Burton addressed in her Instagram caption about the day, “We’ve lived as husband and wife for a decade. We’ve built a family, and a farm and found our community. For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I’ve been married and divorced before. All untrue.” Burton continues, writing, “From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan , he was my husband. Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad. Standing up there with our children at our sides – celebrating all that has been – was bliss. I love you Jeffrey. I love our intimate group of friends and family who joined us. I love the various circles of loved ones who have supported us over the years.”

Morgan also shared photos of their special day on Instagram, thanking Burton for “making me the luckiest man in the world.” Morgan also shared a few details of the “intimate ceremony,” including the fact that it was performed by Morgan’s former Supernatural costar Jensen Ackles and his current Walking Dead costar Norman Reedus. Also in attendance was Burton’s former One Tree Hill costar Sophia Bush.

As Morgan put it, “Just never knew that it could be so damn perfect.”

See their posts below:

