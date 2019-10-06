Courteney Cox celebrates 'rare night' with Friends costars Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc

Friends type TV Show Network NBC Genre Sitcom

The Friends big 25th-anniversary celebration may be over, but Courteney Cox‘s love for her former costars is endless.

Image zoom NBC

Cox shared a selfie on Saturday of another one of her famous mini-reunions, this time with Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc. She captioned the image, “A rare night and I love it,” as fans had a meltdown in the comments section.

“Could this be a Friends reunion?” one commenter said.

Another adds, “Make it happen! A Friends movie.”

A third interjects, “Oh my God *Janice voice*”

Friends ran for 10 seasons on NBC, with the series finale airing on May 6, 2004. The comedy followed six New York City-based friends who were in their 20’s and 30’s. The show’s costars also included Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

Cox spends a lot of time with Aniston and Kudrow, moments she captures often on social media. But this is the first time LeBlanc makes a new appearance on her Instagram feed.

Both Cox and LeBlanc, who played Monica Geller and Joey Tribbiani, respectively, posted an official photo from the show in celebration of 25 years of the sitcom.

“Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. Thank you to all of our loyal fans across the world. You’ve certainly been there for us! I love these guys,” she posted on Sept. 19.

LeBlanc shared, “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. Seems like yesterday. Thanks to all the fans for watching.”

Kudrow and Schwimmer also celebrated the milestone via Instagram.

“Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. We might be in different places but we are connected,” she said.

Schwimmer, who is now also a director, shared, “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago… THANK YOU to all the fans out there!! We couldn’t have done it without you. Big love to the other five #friends”

