Comedian Rip Taylor, the 'King of Camp and Confetti,' has died at 84

Comedian Rip Taylor, known as the “King of Camp and Confetti,” died at age 84 on Sunday, his publicist confirmed to EW.

The energetic performer was famous for showering the stage with confetti during his appearances on game shows like Match Game, Hollywood Squares, Super Password, and The Gong Show. He became known for his signature mustache and toupée, colorful costumes, zany props, and fun wigs. Taylor also opened for stars like Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., and Judy Garland.

Born in 1935 in Washington, D.C., Taylor was a Congressional page as a teen and later served in the armed forces during the Korean War. Entertaining fellow soldiers in the military inspired him to pursue comedy later in life.

One of Taylor’s first TV appearances was on The Ed Sullivan Show, where he was known as the “crying comedian.” He could also be seen on programs like The Jackie Gleason Show, The Monkees, To Tell the Truth, and The Brady Bunch Hour. Taylor hosted his own game show, The $1.98 Beauty Show, from 1978 to 1980.

Additionally, he lent his voice for cartoon series like Here Comes the Grump, The Addams Family, and Scooby Goes Hollywood. In the 2000s, Taylor’s TV credits included The Aquabats! Super Show!, The Emperor’s New School, and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

On the film side, Taylor appeared in The Dukes of Hazard as himself, Ducktales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp, Wayne’s World 2, and more.

Taylor brought his talents to Broadway, as well, touring in productions like Peter Pan and Oliver. He was also a headliner in Las Vegas. For his distinguished career, the comedian was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Taylor is survived by his longtime partner, Robert Fortney.