Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams together again at Tyler Perry's star-studded gala

Destiny’s Child in the house!

Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and Beyoncé all attended the grand opening gala of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta on Saturday.

Rowland, 38, and Williams, 40, posed together on the red carpet at the celebratory event, and were even seen hugging and smiling with one another. Rowland wore a plunging shimmering gown with a pair of clear heels, while Williams opted for a dramatic silver and black dress with a sculptural skirt.

Although she didn’t walk the red carpet with the rest of the night’s guests, Beyoncé did make a surprise appearance at the celebration.

Sharing photos of her outfit on Instagram, the Grammy-winning hitmaker, 38, wore a form-fitting yellow beaded gown by designer Yousef Al Jasmi, which she paired with some statement-making diamond earrings and open-toed heels.

Images taken from inside the event — which was also attended by Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Halle Berry, and Viola Davis — show the mom of three posing with fellow guests.

Honoring Perry on Saturday, Williams shared on Instagram that she was “excited to celebrate the man with vision” as she praised the entertainment mogul.

Beyoncé’s mother Tina Lawson was also at the gala, walking the red carpet alongside her husband Richard Lawson.

“Just left the most incredible party! It is the night that I will keep in my heart forever! I felt so honored to be in the presence of such greatness such An array of talent and beauty, class and culture!” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo from the event.

“Mr. Tyler Perry outdid himself tonight! First off his studio is the most amazing space and you can feel the love there! Soo proud of this man and the history he is making.”

The family outing took place days after Beyoncé‘s father Mathew Knowles revealed he had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In a pre-taped interview for Good Morning America, which aired on Wednesday, Knowles, 67, explained that he was first diagnosed over the summer after noticing a recurring dot of blood on his shirt, and then again on his bedsheets.

“I immediately went to my doctor,” said Knowles, who got a mammogram, an ultrasound and a needle biopsy before health officials made the official diagnosis. “It was very clear that I had breast cancer.”

“I’m doing really good,” said Knowles, who noted that he had surgery to remove the breast in July. “I’m doing all the steps for recovery.”

In an op-ed for ABC News, Knowles added that he is “going to get the second breast removed in January because I want to do anything I can to reduce the risk.”

