Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcome third child

And baby makes five!

Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds have welcomed their third child, PEOPLE has confirmed.

The couple have yet to publicly announce the baby’s arrival.

Reynolds, 42, and the Gossip Girl alum, 31, are already parents to daughters Inez, 2½, and James, 4½.

The couple — who wed in 2012 — revealed they were expecting another baby at the Pokémon: Detective Pikachu premiere in May, when the actress arrived wearing a fitted yellow dress that highlighted her baby bump.

“They are so happy and excited about having another baby,” a source close to the spouses shared with PEOPLE exclusively at the time. “They really are the most in-love and in-tune couple, and very hands-on parents. They’d have a dozen kids if they could.”

Lively previously raved about creating a family with her husband, telling Allure in 2012, “I’ve always wanted a big family. Oh, I’d love 30 [children] if I could.”

Reynolds stated in a May interview with PEOPLE that he and his wife don’t plan on working at the same time for the sake of their children.

“If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us,” said the Deadpool actor.

“The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we’re home,” Reynolds added.

And he wasn’t necessarily hoping for a boy this time around. As the new dad of three (who’s the youngest of four boys himself) told PEOPLE in 2016, “Having a daughter was a dream come true for me. If I could have nine daughters, I would be thrilled. Really, like I genuinely would be.”

Us Weekly was first to report the news.

