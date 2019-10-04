Oprah Winfrey, Viola Davis, Ava DuVernay, and more celebrities react to Diahann Carroll's death

Image zoom Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Celebrities from all corners of entertainment, be it television, film, stage, and more, are celebrating the life of icon Diahann Carroll.

After the actress-singer died of lung cancer at age 84, entertainers like Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, and more have begun sharing clips, photos, and stories about Carroll on social media.

Diahann Carroll walked this earth for 84 years and broke ground with every footstep. An icon. One of the all-time greats. She blazed trails through dense forests and elegantly left diamonds along the path for the rest of us to follow. Extraordinary life. Thank you, Ms. Carroll. pic.twitter.com/YXjh7d3LWU — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 4, 2019

DuVernay was early to the news the world lost Carroll, and elegantly described her legacy by saying “she blazed trails through dense forests and elegantly left diamonds along the path for the rest of us to follow. DuVernay then added a clip from one of Carroll’s major film roles, 1974’s Claudine.

One of my favorite films of all time. Diahann Carroll is CLAUDINE. Rest in Peace and Power, Queen. pic.twitter.com/6os7Jey6Qy — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 4, 2019

Actress and media mogul Oprah Winfrey was another star to thank Carroll for clearing the path, adding she is a Legend then, now and Forever.”

Thanks for helping clear the path for me and so many others. I was honored to salute you as a Legend then, now and Forever. #RIPDiahannCarroll pic.twitter.com/UhEPBmsO0Z — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) October 4, 2019

Oscar and Emmy-winning actress Viola Davis thanked the Oscar and Emmy-nominated Carroll by saying “You left it all on the floor and we were shifted by it.”

While Audra McDonald, who has become the actor with the most performance wins at the Tonys ever, shared a story of meeting Carroll, the first American American actor to ever win a Tony for a lead role.

That was such a fun night. She was such an amazing force of nature but also sweet, funny, down to earth, and always willing to share her wisdom with you. Every question I ever asked her she answered. We have lost such a legend today. https://t.co/C3gV7uiZI8 — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) October 4, 2019

McDonald describes her as an “amazing force of nature” who was “always willing to share her wisdom with you.”

I love you for eternity. With all my heart. I am because of you. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/BNQPmhW6ni — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 4, 2019

Scandal star Kerry Washington, only the third black actress to lead a network drama, after Carroll and Teresa Graves of Get Christie Love! remembered the icon by saying “I am because of you.”

#RIPDiahannCarroll thank you for paving the way!!! It was an honor to know you Queen!!! Your legacy will live on through us all!!!🙏🏾💋💋💋 https://t.co/JqMuS36Whb — Taraji P. Henson (@TherealTaraji) October 4, 2019

Empire actress Taraji P. Henson thanked Carroll while also reposting a tweet showing an Ebony magazine cover she did that paid homage to the Dynasty actress.

Working with Diahann Carroll was one of the great honors of my career. Funny, classy, stunning, warm. The first scene we shared, I opened an apartment door to find her. She winked at me. Pure mischief. I lost my words. She made this world a more glamorous place. @WhiteCollarUSA https://t.co/DCQUB2aqnx — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 4, 2019

Hilarie Burton, Carroll’s costar on White Collar, tweeted that when Carroll winked at her when they first shot a scene together, “I lost my words. She made this world a more glamorous place.”

My dear friend and mentor, Diahann Carroll. A groundbreaking talent.🕊 pic.twitter.com/h5eHHpJWsA — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) October 4, 2019

In a statement sent to EW, and posted on her Twitter account, fellow pioneering black singer Dionne Warwick wrote that the loss of her dear friend and mentor Carroll “comes as a true hurt to my heart!! I know I’ll miss her as I’m certain all that knew her will.”

Read on for more celebrity reactions to Carroll’s death.

I’m at an utter loss of words right now. The impact you have had on me, Hollywood, America, the World is telling that God exists. I love you. ❤️ #DiahannCarroll pic.twitter.com/AD9irPPEDd — Lee Daniels Entertainment (@leedanielsent) October 4, 2019

SHOW BIZ GENIUS Diahann Carroll Has Left For Europe https://t.co/mReTN2Ho13 pic.twitter.com/PhBKWIBzfy — RuPaul (@RuPaul) October 4, 2019

She is, was, and forever will be AN ICON!! Simply everything, EVERYTHING! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/g40S0uG5yO — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 4, 2019

Diahann Carroll you taught us so much. We are stronger, more beautiful and risk takers because of you. We will forever sing your praises and speak your name. Love Love Love, Debbie💕 pic.twitter.com/1LBUUa2Ql3 — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) October 4, 2019

RIP DIAHANN CARROLL. You are beloved. — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) October 4, 2019

This one cuts deeply. My mom & Ms Diahann were friends since they were 14. She was a pioneer on so many levels. She made me believe I could be on television! I loved & cherished and idolized her like a daughter…. 💔💔

RIP Diahann Carroll thank you for the gift of your life🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/StN2c5vGDN — Holly🌸Robinson🌸Peete (@hollyrpeete) October 4, 2019

I once met the legendary Diahann Carroll at a luncheon in Toronto. I told her that when she starred in Julia, people used to say my mother looked like her. Without blinking an eye, she said “Was she very beautiful?” Ms Carroll was a Goddess. pic.twitter.com/BJot9JIh1p — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) October 4, 2019

"I want to be the first black bitch on television." I love that Diahann Carroll was always fighting for roles that showed all the many facets of blackness and helped normalize it. Without her, I wouldn't be writing lead roles for black women. Thank you, Ms. Carroll. #RestInPeace https://t.co/egdwGQ2xCS — Tracy Y. Oliver (@TracyYOliver) October 4, 2019

Rest In Peace Diahann Carroll. Amazing. Beautiful. Historical. pic.twitter.com/Y8WY9xRITI — Mario Cantone (@macantone) October 4, 2019

I’m heartbroken. As a kid I had a crush on Diahann Carroll before I even knew what a crush was. Such an amazing talent, a trailblazer, and a class act. RIP https://t.co/lq5lLAAYxm — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) October 4, 2019

