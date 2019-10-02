Dwayne Johnson sends special birthday message to 100-year-old fan

Marie Grover is having a very happy birthday indeed. For her milestone 100th birthday, she’s celebrating with none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson himself.

The Hobbs & Shaw star sent Grover, a big Rock fan, a personalized video message to celebrate her milestone birthday. Posted by one of her family members, the video shows Johnson singing “Happy Birthday” and sending his love to her, adding that he’s so honored to have her as a fan. And what’s perhaps even more adorable is Grover’s reaction to the sweet birthday wishes.

Check out what happens when she joyfully watches Johnson’s video for the first time:

Happy 100th birthday to Grandmom Grover, I cannot begin to thank @TheRock enough for making this happen. pic.twitter.com/qZ9iOcsiJI — Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) October 2, 2019

And the incredible exchange didn’t end there; Johnson replied to the video of Grover watching his message on Twitter.

“Love seeing this,” Johnson wrote. “Happy 100th Grandma Grover! I’m honored you’re a fan and grateful you were born! Much love, Rock. (wish my grandma was still around, but stuff like this is always the best part of fame)”

(wish my grandma was still around, but stuff like this is always the best part of fame) #phillystrong 💝 https://t.co/EvuKAbuULT — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 2, 2019

