Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'taking some time apart' after 2 years of dating

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are taking a break from their relationship.

“They are taking some time but not done,” a source close to Jenner tells PEOPLE. “They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

The couple, who share 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, reportedly decided to give each other space several weeks ago, according to TMZ, who was first to report the news.

Reps for the couple did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Jenner, 22, and Scott, 28, have yet to publicly confirm the break.

Instead, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram of herself and Stormi at Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s wedding in South Carolina, which took place Monday evening.

Jenner and Scott were last seen together at the premiere of Scott’s Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly on Aug. 28.

The outing was a family affair as Jenner and Scott brought out baby Stormi. The rapper was seen giving his daughter a sweet kiss on the cheek as Jenner held her in her arms.

The documentary, which gives viewers a look into the musician’s life and rise to stardom, featured glimpses of his romance with Jenner and his journey to fatherhood.

While Jenner and Scott may taking a step back from their relationship, the news comes just two months after they celebrated Jenner’s birthday in Europe.

The couple put their love on display, holding hands in Italy and dancing in Cannes.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Scott and Jenner were seen grinding in the middle of a beachfront restaurant before facing each other to engage in some salsa dancing.

The pair recently opened up about their bond for Playboy‘s “Pleasure Issue,” with Jenner sharing, “We’re always laughing or getting into deep talks.”

Jenner and Scott have been dating since they met at Coachella in 2017.

Over the course of their relationship, Jenner and Scott have fueled engagement and even marriage rumors as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star often referred to Scott as her “hubby.” Scott has also used the term “wifey” to describe Jenner.

In May, Jenner had fans convinced that she would soon be making a trip down the aisle when she shared a video on Instagram promoting her Kylie Cosmetics annual Cinco de Mayo sale, showing off a ring on that finger — a huge diamond sparkler was difficult to miss.

In July, a source told PEOPLE, “Kylie is very happy with her life.”

“She and Travis are discussing marriage.”

In late February, a TMZ report surfaced that Jenner had accused Scott of cheating, which prompted him to cancel his Feb. 28 Buffalo, New York, show and remain in Los Angeles. (Scott announced on Twitter that he had both canceled and rescheduled his concert due to illness.)

A rep for Scott, however, strongly denied to PEOPLE that he was unfaithful or that he and Jenner had fought about cheating. A rep for Jenner had no comment.

