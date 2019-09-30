Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin marry (again) in South Carolina ceremony

Image zoom Mark R. Milan/GC Images

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are married — again!

A little more than one year after the happy couple tied the knot in a New York City courthouse, the pair celebrated with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends Monday evening, exchanging vows as the sun set at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, PEOPLE confirms.

Bieber and Baldwin said their “I Do’s” in front of 154 guests — including models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, as well as Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun — at Somerset Chapel, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. Just before the wedding, guests enjoyed pre-ceremony cocktails at the Inn lobby lounge.

Following the vows, guests were escorted to the post-ceremony cocktail hour ahead of the formal reception with plated dinner at the Wilson Ballroom. PEOPLE confirmed Grammy winner Daniel Caesar is expected to perform later in the evening.

Just before walking down the aisle, Bieber shared a photo of a new Audemars Piguet watch he’d apparently splurged on. “Got myself a lil wedding gift,” he captioned the image, allowing fans a peek at his tux sleeve as well.

A day before the wedding, which was planned by Mindy Weiss, the couple hosted a rehearsal dinner for which the guests arrived at the Moreland Landing venue via speed boats. “They enjoyed local food, including an oyster roast,” an insider said, adding that later in the evening, several friends joined the families for bowling at the Boundary on the Montage property.

In August, a source told PEOPLE that the singer, 25, and the model, 22, chose the Montage Palmetto Bluff as their wedding destination because Bieber has previously spent time at the hotel brand’s property in Laguna Beach, California.

“The Montage has long been like a second home to Justin,” the source said. “He many times escaped to the Montage when he needed some quiet time. They both love the Palmetto Bluff Montage.”

Leading up to his big day, Bieber was “really relaxed,” according to a source, who said, “Justin gave his input [during planning], but really, all he [had] to do is show up. He already feels married, so this is just a party.”

Ahead of the nuptials, Baldwin made sure it would be the perfect celebration.

“Hailey is mostly involved in the planning,” a Bieber source previously told PEOPLE. “Justin lets her take the lead. He jokes that life is better when Hailey is in charge.”

Just days before their second wedding ceremony, on Wednesday, Baldwin’s pal Kendall Jenner and a small group of girlfriends threw her a bachelorette party, which started with a dinner at Ysabel in Los Angeles and continued at Delilah.

“Hailey looked stunning in a white dress and veil. The group was in a wild, happy mood,” a source told PEOPLE. “You could tell Hailey was very excited to celebrate with her friends. She was all smiles.”

Baldwin’s sister, Alaia Baldwin Aronow, also shared photos from the night on Instagram, posting a photo hugging the bride-to-be with the caption, “Let the games begin 💍💕💍💕.”

Also days before the ceremony, a source told PEOPLE that Bieber and Baldwin “really are two kids who are crazy in love,” adding, “Hailey has a sweet, pure heart and her life is simple and uncomplicated. That’s something Justin has craved for a long time whether he knew it or not. Hailey brings stability to his world, and she truly just wants to build a loving, happy home and family with Justin.”

As Baldwin and Bieber celebrated their one-year anniversary of marriage two weeks ago, Baldwin shared sweet snaps on social media to commemorate their special day.

“1 year of being your Mrs.,” she captioned one of the multiple loving pics of her and Bieber that she posted to her Instagram Story.

Bieber and Baldwin first said “I do” on Sept. 13, 2018, in New York City.

A church source who spoke to the family previously confirmed to PEOPLE that although Bieber and Baldwin were legally married at the courthouse, they were still going to have a religious ceremony and celebration with their loved ones. “They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love,” the religious source said.

For a time the pair eyed a January ceremony, but they ultimately decided to push the date back as they planned their big bash as a destination event. “There’s no real rush,” a source told PEOPLE in January. “They’re already legally married, but they’re very excited about throwing a celebration with their loved ones.”

Shortly after their civil ceremony, the couple flew to London where Bieber was captured singing outside of Buckingham Palace. In addition to telling the model that he loves her, Bieber serenaded Baldwin with an acoustic version of his 2016 collaboration with Major Lazer and MØ, titled “Cold Water.”

They continued their European love tour with stays at a luxurious villa on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, and the superluxe Dolder Hotel in Zurich, Switzerland.

“Justin and Hailey are having a great trip in Europe,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They were happy to leave the U.S. for some relaxing time. Justin isn’t calling it a honeymoon, but he is treating Hailey like it is. He is crazy in love with her and just so insanely happy.”

Baldwin’s uncle, Alec Baldwin, seemingly confirmed the marriage news at the 2018 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, telling Access: “They just went off and got married.”

“They didn’t want anyone but their families to know they got married. This wasn’t a wedding,” a source previously told PEOPLE exclusively, adding that the actual party with family and friends seems more important to the newlyweds than the legal act.

“They can’t wait to have a wedding,” the source said. “But for other reasons, it was easier for them to get the legal stuff out of the way now and to get married. It was more of a necessary ceremony to make it legal. It doesn’t seem like it was a big deal to them.”

In an interview with The Cut, published on the day she tied the knot the first time, Baldwin opened up about her dream wedding.

“I just picture lights strung everywhere,” she said. “I think having it in the woods would be so beautiful. My sister will be my bridesmaid. I was hers and maybe Justin’s little sister as a flower girl.”

Baldwin also addressed whether or not her family feels she’s too young to get married. “My sister was 24 when she got married, and my parents also got married when they were young, too.”

“I see no reason to wait. When you know it’s right, it’s right.” Baldwin then went on to tell the magazine that her parents are completely on board. “I said to them, ‘You’d stop me if you didn’t think this was the right decision, right?’ And they didn’t.”

In August, Baldwin’s father, Stephen Baldwin, gave an update to TMZ about the couple’s plans for a religious ceremony.

“I just think that as Christians and as believers they understand that if you don’t have the God’s spirit working in your marriage it just makes it more and more difficult to make it work and have peace and find happiness,” he said. “Weddings and marriage are supposed to be a holy commitment, one onto another … They’re going to have a lot of their pastor friends and their Christian friends around them this time.”

Stephen also said he only had one responsibility to focus on for the wedding — “walking my princess down the aisle.”

Bieber proposed to Baldwin on July 7, 2018 during a romantic vacation to the Bahamas, before confirming the exciting news himself two days later.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” Bieber wrote alongside a photo of the pair snuggling up together.

“My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!” he added. “You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!!”

The model tweeted minutes after Bieber’s post, writing, “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude.”

After keeping mum about their relationship status for a few months following their courthouse wedding, Bieber and Baldwin officially confirmed their marriage in November, with Baldwin changing her Instagram handle to “Hailey Bieber” and even showing off a new diamond necklace of her husband’s surname. Days before changing her name on social media, Baldwin also wore a custom Levi’s trucker jacket with her new married name splashed across the back at the opening of the brand’s new Times Square Flagship store in N.Y.C.

Bieber also confirmed their marital status the same day, referring to his bride by her new title for the first time publicly. “My wife is awesome,” he captioned a photo of the pair smiling and holding hands.

“They want to openly celebrate their marriage,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “This is why Hailey decided to change her name. She loves being married to Justin. They are still planning a wedding and a religious ceremony.”

In the following weeks, the couple spent Baldwin’s 22nd birthday and Thanksgiving in Bieber’s native country, Canada.

“Justin loves being in Canada because it’s very peaceful,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “He can take Hailey out and it’s not a mess with photographers. They are much more left alone. They seem very happy together.”

During the holiday weekend, the pop star reflected on how much it meant to him to be celebrating his first Thanksgiving as a married man.

“First Thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting Thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how,” Bieber captioned a photo of a snowy forest on Instagram. “Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient!”

Despite sources telling PEOPLE in November that Bieber wants to work less to spend more time with his wife, the “Love Yourself” singer shared an adorable video on his Instagram account later that month of a concerned little girl saying that “Justin Bieber quit” from music.

“Don’t believe everything you read sweet little girl,” the singer — who has scaled back his work schedule over the last year — captioned the video posted on Nov. 29. “You will hear something from me sooner than you think.”

On Dec. 4, the newlyweds were then seen participating in a photoshoot in the Hollywood Hills — and a source exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE that the pictures of Bieber giving Baldwin a shirtless piggyback ride were for the cover of Vogue.

“It was the first photoshoot of them together as a married couple. It will be the cover of Vogue,” the Bieber source said. “They wanted to do the cover as a celebration of their love.”

The insider added that the couple did the interview with the magazine because “they want to share with everyone how happy they are, how they make their marriage work and their plans for the future.”

Though Baldwin said in her cover story for Vogue Arabia’s December 2018 issue that she and Bieber do not plan on having children “any time soon,” the pair recently made their first foray into parenthood by adopting a puppy together.

“Meet our dogson his name is #Oscar,” Bieber captioned an Instagram photo of their new pooch on Dec. 23.

Bieber and Baldwin used their Instagram Stories to give their fans a peek at their furry friend.

“My Christmas baby,” Baldwin wrote. “I know it’s overload but c’mon!”

In August, Bieber introduced the world to a new addition to their family, a kitten named Sushi. Then in September, he posted a photo of Sushi’s new sibling, a similarly-spotted kitten named Tuna.