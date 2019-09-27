Michael Sheen and girlfriend Anna Lundberg welcome first child together

Image zoom Dave Benett/Getty Images

Michael Sheen is a dad — again!

The Good Omens star, 50, and girlfriend Anna Lundberg have welcomed their first child together, PEOPLE confirms.

Although the couple have yet to officially announce the birth, Daily Mail reports the baby is a girl.

Sheen teased his baby’s arrival on social media Wednesday night, tweeting, “Nobody,not even the rain,has such small hands – e e cummings.”

nobody,not even the rain,has such small hands – e e cummings — michael sheen (@michaelsheen) September 26, 2019

Sheen announced the couple’s pregnancy news in July, in a cheeky tweet that referenced his Amazon Prime Video miniseries.

“Very happy to let everyone know that my partner Anna and I are expecting a little angel of our own. (Just to be clear — we’re having a baby!) #nottheantichrist,” he wrote, adding multiple emojis including one of the Swedish flag.

Lundberg is a 25-year-old Swedish actress, a rep for Sheen confirmed to PEOPLE in July. According to her website bio, Lundberg attended N.Y.C.’s American Academy of Dramatic Arts and has a number of theater credits, including in Othello, Spring Awakening and Gloria.

The new baby is the second child for Sheen, who also shares 20-year-old daughter Lily with ex Kate Beckinsale.

Last month, the actor cleared up the speculation about his relationship timeline with Lundberg, writing on Twitter, “Wouldn’t normally respond to this kind of thing but for the sake of people I love and who have more important things to focus on right now.”

Sheen, who was last linked to Irish actress Aisling Bea, added, “I was single from the beginning of last summer until I met my partner Anna who is now going to have our baby. Just for the record. Thanks.”