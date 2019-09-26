Spider-Man: Far From Home
Samuel L. Jackson will swear at you as new Amazon Alexa voice option

By Joey Nolfi
September 26, 2019 at 09:35 AM EDT
If you’ve ever dreamed of experiencing Samuel L. Jackson lobbing profanities at you, Amazon is trying real hard to be the shepherd of your fantasy.

Amazon announced Wednesday that, for a 99-cent introductory fee, users of the Alexa virtual assistant software will soon be able to purchase a voice package featuring the Oscar-nominated actor.

According to the company’s website, the Spider-Man: Far From Home and Pulp Fiction actor’s voice will be able to provide customers with jokes, weather updates, help playing music, setting alarms and timers, reminders, and information about his own life and career — all with the option of having the 70-year-old swear in the process.

A brief promotional video for the new feature (above) features Jackson laying down vocals for the project, including a particularly hilarious response that sees him quipping: “I’m not reminding you of s—t.”

Jackson will be available as the next Alexa celebrity voice option in the near future. Following the 99-cent introductory price, Jackson’s voice package will cost $4.99. Watch Jackson record lines for Alexa in the video above.

