Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary's wife charged in fatal boat crash

Linda O’Leary, the wife of Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary, has been charged in connection with last month’s fatal boat crash in Canada that killed two people and injured three others.

According to CTV, Linda O’Leary was charged with “careless operation of a vessel” under the small vessel regulations of the Canada Shipping Act.

The operator of the other boat, Richard Ruh, was charged with “failing to exhibit navigation light while underway,” the Ontario Provincial Police said in a statement on the crash on Lake Joseph.

The incident occurred on August 24. According to the police report, the O’Learys’ boat crashed into a larger vessel, going over its bow and striking passenger Gary Potash in the head. He died instantly. Another passenger, Susanne Brito, was also killed in the crash.

Three other people suffered injuries as well; all were treated and released from the hospital.

At the time, Kevin O’Leary offered condolences to the families of the deceased.

“On late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that was involved in a tragic collision with another watercraft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene. I am fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation,” the 65-year-old told PEOPLE in a statement. “Out of respect for the victims families and to fully support the ongoing investigation I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time. My heartfelt prayers and condolences to the victims, the families and those affected by this loss.”

A rep for Kevin added, “We are devastated by the event that occurred on Saturday night on Lake Joseph. Mr. O’Leary is cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation into this tragedy. We respect the investigation process being conducted by the Police, and will not comment further. Our thoughts and prayers are with victims and their families. We ask that everyone respect Mr. O’Leary and his family’s privacy during this time.”

Authorities gave Linda O’Leary a DUI test that night. According to O’Leary’s rep, she passed the test. She is due to appear in an Ontario court on October 29.

It was not immediately clear if she has retained a lawyer to comment on the charges against her.