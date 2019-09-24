Jon Cryer denies Demi Moore took his virginity but admits he was 'over the moon for her'

Image zoom Columbia Pictures/Shutterstock

Jon Cryer has “not a regret in the world” about his brief romance with Demi Moore — but he is correcting the star on the status of his virginity at the time.

The 54-year-old actor denied that Moore, 56, had taken his virginity after she wrote about it in her new memoir Inside Out.

“Well, the good thing about this is she doesn’t have to feel bad about it anymore, because while I’m sure she was totally justified making that assumption based on my my [sic] skill level (and the stunned look on my face at the time), I had actually lost my virginity in high school,” Cryer tweeted on Tuesday.

Cryer added, “But she’s right the other part, I was over the moon for her during a very troubled time in her life. I have nothing but affection for her and not a regret in the world.”

Moore and Cryer worked together in their 1984 film No Small Affair, and Moore wrote in Inside Out that during their time together on set, she believed she had taken his virginity.

“I played a young nightclub singer, and Jon Cryer played the nineteen-year-old photographer who falls in love with her, in his first movie role,” Moore detailed in her book. “Jon fell for me in real life, too, and lost his virginity to me while we were making that movie.”

She continued, “It pains me to think of how callous I was with his feelings — that I stole what could have been such an important and beautiful moment from him.”

Cryer also wrote about his encounter with Moore in his own 2015 memoir So That Happened, in which he called it his “inaugural Hollywood romance.”

The actor wrote he was devastated when he was told by Moore’s housekeeper that she was “out with her boyfriend” when he stopped by her home, according to TV Guide.

Years later when Cryer met with Moore’s then-husband Ashton Kutcher to discuss him joining Two and a Half Men, Kutcher told Cryer, “Oh, man, I just want to say, Demi told me you guys use to date. Totally cool. Don’t feel weird about it.”

Moore’s memoir is now in bookstores and available online.

