Former House Hunters host Suzanne Whang dies at 56

Suzanne Whang, the charismatic television personality who hosted HGTV’s House Hunters for eight years, has died. She was 56.

According to a post on Whang’s Facebook page written by her partner, Jeff Vezain, the actress and presenter “breathed her last breath” at her home on Tuesday evening.

“For thirteen years she confronted cancer with courage, humor, determination and optimism,” Vezain wrote. “I know she would prefer that her life be celebrated, as opposed to her passing mourned, but I also know how vehemently she disagreed with anyone being told, “Don’t cry.” So…cry if you will.”

HGTV, Whang’s home network between 1999 and 2007, also issued a statement on Whang’s death to PEOPLE.

“Suzanne was warm, funny and kind with a distinctive voice that made everyone feel at home,” it reads. “Our HGTV family mourns her loss and wishes to express deepest condolences to her friends, fans and family who knew and loved her.”

Whang frequently documented her cancer treatment on social media, even sharing a photo of a large tumor above her breasts in February.

“That’s a photo of my chest. I have 3 t—ts now, and the tumor is bigger than both of my other t—ts combined! Sheesh,” she shared. “I just wanted you to see what I’m dealing with. It’s much more aggressive than the cancer I had in 2011, so I’ve had to increase my dosage of targeted immunotherapy, which is quite costly.”

In addition to her work on House Hunters, Whang performed in various television projects, including Criminal Minds, The Mick, Boston Legal, and From Here on OUT, per her IMDB page.

