Jennifer Lopez walks Versace runway in reimagined version of iconic Grammys dress

Image zoom Scott Gries/ImageDirect; Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Hustlers 09/13/19 type Movie Genre Comedy,

Crime,

Drama

Gird your loins and fasten your wigs securely to your scalps, because Jennifer Lopez just fronted one of the jaw-dropping fashion moments of the year.

The 50-year-old Hustlers star — currently riding a strong wave of Oscar buzz after her Lorene Scafaria-directed film debuted to enthusiastic reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival — stormed the Versace runway Friday at Milan Fashion Week, strutting past attendees in an updated version of her iconic palm-print dress from the 2000 Grammys.

20 years after she wore it first…JLo does the palm print again ⁦@Versace⁩ #MFW pic.twitter.com/SH1lzzRl1B — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) September 20, 2019

Video from the event also shows Lopez closing the show alongside Donatella Versace, with the pair embracing and smiling as they walked side-by-side at the end of the presentation.

The original version of the sheer, tropically inspired gown included a plunging neckline of silk chiffon, which revealed the actress-singer’s bare chest with little more than a brooch near her navel holding the ensemble together. The dress was reportedly so popular it inspired Google to introduce an image search function following the Grammys ceremony. It would go on to become one of the defining moments of Lopez’s career.

Image zoom Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

“My life and career are about not letting people put me in their box,” Lopez recently told EW during an interview for a digital cover story on Hustlers. “I can do many things, and you don’t get to tell me what those are. I am the only person who dictates that.”

Watch Lopez work the Milan Fashion Week runway above.

Image zoom Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Related content: