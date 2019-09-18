Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria expecting fifth child 5 months after revealing miscarriage

Image zoom Taylor Hill/WireImage

With four kids age 6 and under, Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin are on a roll expanding their family again.

The Saturday Night Live star, 61, and his wife, 35, are expecting another baby, she shared on Instagram Wednesday alongside a video showing the baby’s heartbeat.

“It is still very early … but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me 💛,” the mom-to-be began her caption. “The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy — especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring. We want to share this news as we are excited and don’t want to hide the pregnancy.”

“These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea … and I don’t want to have to pretend that I feel ok,” Hilaria added. “My one request is that the media not send paparazzi to follow me or buy independent paparazzi photos, hence encouraging them. I want to remain peaceful during this very early time in my pregnancy and getting chased around by cameras is not in the doctor’s orders 💛”

The new addition will join big brothers Romeo Alejandro David, 16 months, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3, and Rafael Thomas, 4, plus big sister Carmen Gabriela, 6, and Baldwin’s 23-year-old daughter Ireland, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

“Well, I am delighted to say, ‘Uno mas Baldwinito,’ ” Alec captioned the same heartbeat video Wednesday on his own Instagram account. “God is good.”

The couple’s joyful news comes after Hilaria revealed in the spring that she had suffered a miscarriage and undergone a subsequent dilation & curettage surgery.

On April 9, the fitness instructor confirmed she had lost her baby, days after revealing that she was “likely” suffering a miscarriage. Her unborn child showed no signs of a heartbeat after an ultrasound tech had observed a slower-than-normal heart rate the previous week.

Though upset by the news, Hilaria used the opportunity to connect with other moms who have been through similar experiences, in an effort to show them they’re not alone, and chose to focus on the positive things in her life — namely, her husband and their children.

“I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate,” she captioned a photo of her family. “Thank you all for listening, for your support, and for sharing your own personal stories. We are stronger together … ”

The busy parents, who wed in 2012, began thinking about another baby after Leo was born and ultimately decided to take a different approach to conceiving moving forward: planning.

“We were like, ‘Oh, should we have another kid?’ ” Hilaria told PEOPLE in November 2017, while pregnant with Romeo. “We were like, ‘You know what? Let’s try something different — let’s try.’ [With] the other ones, it’s not like we were like, ‘Oh my God, how did this happen?’ But this is the only one we [planned].”

While the Baldwins thought about closing the baby door, The Living Clearly Method author has made a few comments about her daughter’s desire for another sister, after dealing with three younger brothers.

“She was a little bit disappointed. [She said,] ‘How about you have a girl first, then you can have another boy?’ I was like, ‘It doesn’t work that way! I don’t get to choose,’ ” Hilaria shared. “She’s like, ‘No, you don’t understand, Mommy. It’s going to be a girl.’ I was like, ‘No, I promise. I promise you it’s a boy.’ ”

Despite already having an older sister in Ireland, Hilaria told PEOPLE of Carmen, “She is committed to a fifth child.”

Hilaria echoed Carmen’s thoughts again on the Today show in July 2018, saying, “She does have a sister — she has Ireland, and Ireland is so wonderful and they have a great relationship, but there’s something about a little sister that she really wants.”

When host Hoda Kotb asked if her husband was on board with more kids, the yoga instructor revealed, “Alec thinks it’s very possible. He comes from a big family.”

“People are like, ‘Oh, they must be Catholic’ or ‘Oh, she must just want all of his money.’ I’m like, ‘If I wanted all of his money, why am I having so many children? Children are expensive!’ ” she joked to PEOPLE in her November 2017 interview. “Seeing how much my daughter would like to have a sister, do we try for that? I have no idea.”

During a February visit to Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show, Alec confirmed that his wife “wants one more” child, a girl, because she “wants Carmen to have a little sister” — and he later told Kevin Nealon in an episode of his YouTube series earlier this month that they’re “gonna have a fifth baby.”

But the Match Game host had his reservations. In March, he told PEOPLE of his hesitation about expanding his family further, “When my kids graduate school, I’ll be 85.”

More recently in June, Hilaria revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that the two aren’t done giving their children siblings.

“They’re my favorite things in the world so why not?” said the Mom Brain podcast co-host of her kids.