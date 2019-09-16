Carnivàle actor Brian Turk dies at 49

Image zoom Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

Actor Brian Turk has died at the age of 49 after a battle with cancer. Turk had starred in the mid-2000s HBO series Carnivàle, and also made a couple of appearances on Beverly Hills, 90210 in the ’90s.

Carlos Marlene Montiel, a friend of Turk’s since high school, created a GoFundMe page back in July for people to support Turk’s cancer treatment. On Sunday, Montiel posted a sad update: “Unfortunately Brian passed away Friday morning, Sept. 13 from complications of his cancer. Please continue to share this Go Fund Me and I will send out funeral arrangements once they are finalized. Thank you for the continued support for the Turk family.” The page’s original description mentions Turk’s “8-year-old son” and his wife, who “has been physically unable to work full-time.” The page is still open for contributions.

Turk played the character Gabriel, a carnival strongman, in both seasons of Carnivàle. On Tuesday, the show’s creator Daniel Knauf wrote on Twitter, “Sleep easy, gentle giant. Such a good man. My heart is broken. If you loved his work in #Carnivàle, please join me and help his family” alongside a link to the GoFundMe page.

RIP Brian Turk. Sleep easy, gentle giant. Such a good man. My heart is broken. If you loved his work in #Carnivàle, please join me and help his family. https://t.co/wi45mmnTiD — Daniel Knauf (@Daniel_Knauf) September 16, 2019

