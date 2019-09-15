Ric Ocasek, lead singer of The Cars, dies at 75

Image zoom Maury Phillips/WireImage

Ric Ocasek, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and lead singer of The Cars, died on Sunday in New York at age 75. The NYPD confirmed the news to EW.

Police said they received a call around 4 p.m. for an unconscious male at a townhouse on East 19th Street, NBC 4 New York reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emerging from the New Wave scene, The Cars were one of the most recognizable bands in the 1970s and 1980s, known for their infusion of pop elements — like the synthesizer — into guitar-heavy rock. The band had 13 top-40 singles including “Shake It Up,” “You Might Think,” “Tonight She Comes,” and its highest-charting track, “Drive.” The band released seven studio albums, the most recent being 2011’s Move Like This.

The Cars broke up in the late 1980s, before reuniting later in 2010-11. Ocasek pursued being a solo artist, and he was a successful producer as well, working with artists like Weezer, No Doubt, and Bad Religion. Benjamin Orr, who cofounded The Cars, died in 2000. He and the other members of the group were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

Ocasek is survived by six sons, two from each of his three marriages. He and his third wife, former supermodel Paulina Porizkova, announced their separation in 2018.

Fans on social media, including actors Elijah Wood and Donal Logue, have shared messages honoring Ocasek and The Cars’ contributions to music.

RIP Ric Ocasek. Genius songwriter and producer. An architect of modern guitar pop. The missing link between Queen and Weezer. Maker of many perfect rock songs like this one. https://t.co/XrG0D5MKln — Steven Hyden (@Steven_Hyden) September 16, 2019

Oh man, Ric Ocasek. 😢 — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) September 16, 2019

RIP Ric Ocasek. Huge Cars fan, saw them a buncha times live, met Ric a few times and he was super sweet guy. pic.twitter.com/qhowS9vIoY — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) September 16, 2019