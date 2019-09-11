Kevin Hart is out of the hospital, in rehab facility following car crash

Kevin Hart is out of the hospital 10 days after his terrifying car crash.

The actor, 40, was discharged and is now recovering from his injuries in a rehabilitation facility, a source tells PEOPLE.

Hart was hospitalized and underwent surgery after suffered “major back injuries” when his Plymouth Barracuda veered off the road and landed in a ditch earlier this month.

The comedian was hurt after the vehicle’s driver, friend Jared Black, lost control and crashed through wooden fencing just before 1 a.m. on Mulholland Highway in Malibu, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol previously said.

Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, told TMZ reporters outside the hospital last week that Hart is doing “great” and is expected to fully recover.

“He’s gonna be just fine. He’s good, everybody’s good. Thank god,” she said as she returned from a coffee run. “He’s fine, he’s awake.”

In audio obtained by the TODAY show days after the accident, an unnamed woman told a 911 operator, “I need someone to come get him.”

When asked by the operator for details of the incident, the woman said, “I don’t know what happened. He’s just here. He’s not coherent at all,” before adding, “He can’t move.”

The caller explained the incident had occurred “20 minutes ago” and described it as taking place “outside of our gated community.”

Hart bought himself the Barracuda as a 40th birthday present in July, and showed off his new ride on Instagram, noting he’d nicknamed it “Menace.”

His friend and Jumanji costar Dwayne Johnson gave an update on Hart during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this week.

“Everything is good, I spoke with Kevin, I actually refer to him as my son,” Johnson, 47, joked. “These things happen in life, and thank God he was strapped in tight to his car seat. We spoke to his pediatrician and he’s doing very well. He’s bummed he couldn’t be here, as you know, but l love the guy. He’s one of my best friends. Thank God, it could’ve been a lot worse. He’s a lucky man. I wish him the best.”