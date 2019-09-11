Aaron Carter reveals he has multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, and acute anxiety

Aaron Carter is opening up about his mental health struggles on a new episode of The Doctors.

Carter, 31, listed off the numerous mental health diagnoses and his prescribed medications in an exclusive clip.

“The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety; I’m manic depressive,” Carter began. “I’m prescribed to Xanax, Seroquel, Gabapentin, Hydroxyzine, Trazodone, Omeprazole.”

Carter also held up a large bag of prescription drugs for host Dr. Travis Stork and co-host Dr. Judy Ho, giving viewers a scale of how many medications he has to take.

“This is my reality … hi,” he said. “I have nothing to hide.”

“I haven’t taken any opioids,” he shared before catching his mistake. “Oh no, no. I did. I got my teeth done, I got six crowns, so I had to take Hydrocodone.”

The clip also teased the results of Carter’s drug test on the show, with Dr. Stork sharing that “Aaron tested positive” for a drug which will later be revealed.

The singer returned to The Doctors to also give his mom, Jane, one more chance to overcome her drinking addiction before deciding whether or not to keep her in his life.

RELATED: Aaron Carter Reveals How He Overcame His Demons in Treatment: ‘I Definitely Hit a Rock Bottom’

“Her drinking is 5 am in the morning she wakes up, she drinks a whole bottle of vodka … I’m the only one that goes down there and visits my mom,” Carter shared in another exclusive teaser.

“I see her in the craziest, most toxic, unhealthy place in the world.”

Carter shared that when he was last on the show two years ago, “the doctors saved [his] life” and he now “wants that for his mom.”

“It’s only gonna work with you guys,” he said, admitting, “it might not even work.”

“Your son said his biggest concern for you is that you’re gonna kill yourself with your drinking, what’s your biggest fear?” Dr. Stork asked Jane.

While Jane responded that her son’s concern was the same as hers, Carter jumped in to deny her statement.

“No it’s not,” he said firmly. “You don’t care if you live or die right now, be honest.”

“I really don’t want to die,” Jane shared.

Later in the clip, Carter and Stork got into an argument when the singer wanted to sit next to his mother during the emotional conversation.

When Stork told him to “give us a moment,” Carter threatened to “step off stage” until they finished, which he did.

Carter had discussed his own drug addiction, extreme weight loss, family issues, DUI arrest and sexuality on the show in 2017.

His two-part interview with The Doctors will air Thursday and Friday (check local listings).