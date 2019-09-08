Robert Axelrod, voice of Lord Zedd in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, dies at 70

Image zoom Bobby Bank/WireImage

Robert Axelrod, who voiced the characters of Lord Zedd and Finster on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, died in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the age of 70. His agent confirmed the news.

Axelrod is best known for voicing antagonists Finster (season 1) and Lord Zedd (seasons 2-3) on the popular Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV show, which ran from 1993 to 1996. He also voiced Lord Zedd in the 1995 film adaptation of the series. Axel had voice roles in the Spider-Man TV series, Digimon Adventure, and Cowboy Bebop, and one of his most recent appearances was in the comedy film The Clapper, starring Ed Helms.

Born and raised in New York City, Axelrod broke into entertainment through commercials, then moved to off-Broadway plays as a teen. He was known as a guitarist in the early 1970s, according to his agent, and then transitioned into voice acting into the early 1980s. His voice lent itself to the creation of “over 150 characters,” including his Power Rangers roles and Wizardmon from Digimon, and he was a popular presence at various Comic Cons.

“Robert enjoyed meeting his fans and inspiring them to follow their passions,” his agent said in a statement. “His beautiful and kindred soul will never be forgotten and we take comfort in knowing his memory will live on in all those he inspired, met and knew.”

This is @rob27axelrod ‘s agent Kelly from @MobileMonicker. It is with great sadness that I must tell you that Robert passed away yesterday. He was a wonderful soul whose charismatic personality lit up a room. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/3iDttSnQ0T — Robert Axelrod (@rob27axelrod) September 8, 2019

Axelrod is survived by a sister. A GoFundMe has been created to to cover his final expenses and memorial service, which will be held at the Rangerstop convention in Orlando, Fla. on Nov. 9.

