Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff and his fiancée, Isabel Sofia Rock, tied the knot on Saturday in a rustic, farmhouse ceremony.

Big brother Jeremy Roloff and his pregnant wife, Audrey, shared sweet photos and videos from the romantic wedding, which moved outdoors for a party under a canopy of twinkly lights.

“So excited for Jabob and Isabel!,” Jeremy wrote alongside a selfie of himself with his brother and new sister-in-law at the wedding. “A sister and a new a new [sic] family!”

In an adorable video shared by Audrey, their 2-year-old daughter Ember Jean and 2-year-old nephew Jackson — son of Tori and Zach Roloff — carried signs that read “Just” and “Married” as the couple exited the farmhouse for the first time as husband and wife.

“They are married!!” she captioned the video, adding “Congrats [Jacob] and [Isabel].”

The two toddlers couldn’t quite get the hang of walking in sync, with Jackson hilariously stopping to stay behind as Ember ran ahead to her mom. Zach could be seen running up to his son to try and get him to continue walking with the newlyweds and Ember.

Later, little Ember danced her heart out at the wedding with her grandma, Amy Roloff, as well as with Jacob and Isabel.

The newlyweds got engaged in December 2017 while on a romantic trip to Iceland after being first linked in 2014.

Last September, Isabel revealed the couple’s wedding date in an emotional post in which she opened up about going through an overwhelming time in her life.

“This has been a really challenging season of life for me, and for us, and we have been in ‘transition’ for what feels like an eternity. I know it is all part of our journey, and I am trying to honor that while also manage my anxiety,” she wrote at the time.

But despite the challenges, she couldn’t wait to start their future together.

“I have faith that all of it will lead us to where we are supposed to be, and each day brings new blessings (trying so hard to believe that),” she continued. “Focusing on the present moment and recognizing that being engaged only exists for a short time, and soon enough—ONE YEAR FROM TODAY—we will finally be married and it will be the best day of our lives.”