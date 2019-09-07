Holly Marie Combs marries longtime boyfriend Mike Ryan

Image zoom Holly Marie Combs/Instagram

Holly Marie Combs is married!

The Charmed and Pretty Little Liars actress wed longtime boyfriend, restaurateur Mike Ryan in an intimate outdoor ceremony in Carmel, Calif., PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

The bride and groom, who met at his Los Angeles restaurant Xoc in 2016, exchanged vows in a redwood grove at the Santa Lucia Preserve, as family and friends, including Combs’ former costars Brian Krause and Drew Fuller looked on.

It’s a happy ending for Combs, 45, who met Ryan five years after divorcing her second husband, with whom she shares sons Finley, 15, Riley, 12 and Kelley, 10.

“We had both come to the point in our lives where we were very dedicated to our kids, and okay with the fact that we would probably raise them as single parents,” says Combs of Ryan, who has a 17-year-old daughter. “It’s that age-old story of when you’re not looking for something, that’s when you find it. And it smacked me right in the face!”

After they met, “we went on proper dates,” says Combs. “We courted for quite a while. We both have kids so we were careful and cautious and slow.”

And when Ryan ultimately proposed in 2017, “he made sure all the kids were there and part it,” says Combs. “He joked that way I couldn’t say no.”

Ryan needn’t have worried. “Our connection was so immediate,” she says. “Just when I stopped looking for the perfect person, the perfect person showed up.”