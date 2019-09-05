Country singer Kylie Rae Harris dies at 30 in a 3-vehicle crash

Image zoom Kylie Rae Harris/Instagram

Kylie Rae Harris has died. She was 30.

The country singer died in a three-vehicle crash in northern New Mexico on Wednesday night, according to multiple reports.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night,” Harris’ publicist confirmed in a statement to Billboard on Thursday. “We have no further details to share, and ask for privacy for her family at this time. Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you.”

Harris is survived by her 6-year-old daughter.

The Taos County Sheriff’s Office told the Associated Press that two drivers — a 30-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl — were killed and that the third driver escaped injury on State Road 522.

Harris, who released two albums and her most recent self-titled EP in March, was in the northern New Mexico town to play the Big Barn Dance in Taos Thursday, according to Saving Country Music. Harris’ last post on Twitter alluded to her vehicle being low on gas. “Fuel range is 46 miles and I’m 36 from the nearest gas station. Dear baby Jesus please don’t let me get stranded in NM,” she tweeted.

Fuel range is 46 miles and I’m 36 from the nearest gas station Dear baby Jesus please don’t let me get stranded in NM — Kylie Rae Harris (@KylieRH) September 4, 2019

Following the news of Harris’ death, Maren Morris paid tribute on her Instagram Story. “Damn. I just heard the news and I’m in shock,” the country star wrote along with a photo of Harris.

“@kylierh, you have always been so sweet and supportive of me. Your soulful voice and Texas beauty was always jaw-dropping, even when we were teenagers at the Larry Joe Taylor festival. Thinking of your family and your precious baby girl right now. Rest In Peace,” Morris added.

Hours before Harris’ car crash, she posted a touching message about Taos in videos on her Instagram Story. “I’m alright, I look a mess. It’s because I’ve been crying. It’s a good cry. I just got to Taos, NM. … But for those of you who don’t know, I spent the last 20 years of my life coming to Taos with my dad, my sisters, my grandparents lived here, my uncle still lives here. Literally, everybody that was here has passed away, except for my uncle, including my dad,” she wrote.

“Driving these roads today—I’ve been driving for 12 hours—you would think that’s so exhausting and boring … And remembering my place in the back seat, and I started getting really sad,” she concluded.

A rep for Harris and the Taos County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.