Rocketman stars Richard Madden and Taron Egerton reunite — and get honored for looking good

No one needs to be reminded of how good Taron Egerton and Richard Madden look, but GQ — or rather, the voting body of the GQ Men of the Year Awards — took it upon themselves to do so anyway.

The pair, who played Elton John and his lover John Reid, respectively, in Rocketman, reunited on the red carpet for the London ceremony. Afterward, both took home trophies, with Egerton winning the Actor of the Year award for his performance in the biopic. Madden, meanwhile, received a top honor: the Hugo Boss Most Stylish Man Award.

“My friends all find it most amusing that I’ve won this award that they don’t really think I deserve,” Madden quipped during his acceptance speech, adding, “For the next few months, I will be wearing mostly a tight blue cosmic superhero costume, so not much chance of me winning again next year.” (Madden is starring in Marvel’s forthcoming The Eternals, alongside his former Game of Thrones costar Kit Harington.)

Egerton accepted his award from Bernie Taupin, Elton John’s longtime creative partner. “When I was 17, I auditioned for drama school with the song ‘Your Song’ and I never dreamed that thirteen years later I’d be playing Elton John, never mind winning an award for it,” Egerton said in his acceptance speech.

Egerton can currently be heard as one of the puppet heroes of Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. And he will soon essay the role of Elton John once more, narrating the audiobook version of the musician’s upcoming memoir ME.

