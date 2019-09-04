Comic-Con 2019
23 featured stories since

Rocketman stars Richard Madden and Taron Egerton reunite — and get honored for looking good

By Tyler Aquilina
September 04, 2019 at 02:34 PM EDT
Dave Benett/Getty Images

Rocketman

05/31/19
type
  • Movie
Genre

No one needs to be reminded of how good Taron Egerton and Richard Madden look, but GQ — or rather, the voting body of the GQ Men of the Year Awards — took it upon themselves to do so anyway.

The pair, who played Elton John and his lover John Reid, respectively, in Rocketman, reunited on the red carpet for the London ceremony. Afterward, both took home trophies, with Egerton winning the Actor of the Year award for his performance in the biopic. Madden, meanwhile, received a top honor: the Hugo Boss Most Stylish Man Award.

“My friends all find it most amusing that I’ve won this award that they don’t really think I deserve,” Madden quipped during his acceptance speech, adding, “For the next few months, I will be wearing mostly a tight blue cosmic superhero costume, so not much chance of me winning again next year.” (Madden is starring in Marvel’s forthcoming The Eternals, alongside his former Game of Thrones costar Kit Harington.)

Egerton accepted his award from Bernie Taupin, Elton John’s longtime creative partner. “When I was 17, I auditioned for drama school with the song ‘Your Song’ and I never dreamed that thirteen years later I’d be playing Elton John, never mind winning an award for it,” Egerton said in his acceptance speech.

Egerton can currently be heard as one of the puppet heroes of Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. And he will soon essay the role of Elton John once more, narrating the audiobook version of the musician’s upcoming memoir ME.

Related content:

Rocketman

Elton John biopic 'Rocketman' stars Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, and Bryce Dallas Howard.
type
  • Movie
Genre
release date
  • 05/31/19
director
  • Dexter Fletcher
Performers
Studio
  • Paramount Pictures
Complete Coverage
Skip
Comic-Con 2019
23 featured stories since
Justice League star poses with adorable Cyborg cosplayers at Comic-Con
7/22/2017
Midnight, Texas cast teases plenty of 'zonking' ahead
7/24/2017
Watch a mashup of your favorite celebs dancing at Comic-Con
7/24/2017
Lupita Nyong'o secretly went undercover in costume at Comic-Con
7/26/2017
United Airlines briefly caused a Comic-Con kerfuffle
7/27/2017
American Horror Story: Cult reveals buzzy first poster
7/27/2017
Watch Kansas perform 'Carry On My Wayward Son' at Supernatural Comic-Con panel
8/1/2017
Here's what you need to know about Stan Lee's L.A. Comic Con
10/9/2017
Dwayne Johnson to make appearance at L.A. Comic Con
10/11/2017
Dwayne Johnson talks running for president at L.A. Comic Con
10/28/2017
Comic-Con 2018: Win a ticket to EW's geek-tastic bash
4/27/2018
Warner Bros announces San Diego Comic-Con plans for Supernatural, Riverdale, Black Lightning, and more
6/25/2018
TLC's Chilli to moderate Siren panel at Comic-Con
6/26/2018
Calexit releases Comic-Con issue to raise money for immigrant families
7/18/2018
John Rogers, president of Comic-Con International, dies
11/12/2018
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker unveils new Sith Trooper ahead of Comic-Con
7/10/2019
Rick and Morty first photos from season 4 revealed
7/16/2019
See all the big movie and TV trailers revealed at Comic-Con
7/18/2019
Avengers: Endgame directors really wanted Thanos to cut off Captain America's head
7/19/2019
Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock almost costarred in Creepshow episode
7/21/2019
Riverdale releases emotional first images from Luke Perry tribute
9/3/2019
Richard Madden is psyched to reunite with his Game of Thrones costar Kit Harington for The Eternals
9/4/2019
Rocketman stars Richard Madden and Taron Egerton reunite — and get honored for looking good
9/4/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in Celebrity

All Topics in Celebrity

EDIT POST