DEA arrests man alleged to have sold Mac Miller fentanyl-laced pills before his death

Image zoom Robin Marchant/Getty Images

The Drug Enforcement Administration arrested a Hollywood Hills resident Wednesday morning in connection with the fatal overdose of rapper Mac Miller last year.

Cameron James Pettit was arrested by the DEA’s Fusion Task Force on federal charges that allege “he sold counterfeit pharmaceutical drugs containing fentanyl to Mac Miller two days before the hip-hop artist died of a drug overdose,” according to a news release from the agency. The 23-year-old is set to appear at the United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon.

Miller, born Malcolm James McCormick, died Sept. 7 from an accidental overdose at his home in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles. He was 26. The coroner’s report found that Miller died from “mixed drug toxicity,” including ethanol, fentanyl, and cocaine.

The DEA reports that Pettit “agreed to supply McCormick with 30 milligram oxycodone pills, as well as cocaine and the sedative Xanax. Instead of providing McCormick with genuine oxycodone when he made the delivery during the early morning hours of September 5, Pettit allegedly sold McCormick counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl — a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin.”

If convicted of drug trafficking, Pettit could serve up to 20 years in federal prison.

Related content: