Miles Teller marries model Keleigh Sperry in Hawaiian ceremony

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry have tied the knot!

The Divergent actor, 32, married his longtime girlfriend, 26, over the weekend in Hawaii after a rehearsal dinner in Maui on Friday, PEOPLE confirms. The couple also spent the weekend with family and friends, including a beach party on Saturday.

The pair began dating in 2013 after meeting at a Grammys afterparty and became engaged in August 2017 while on a safari trip in South Africa. Teller opened up to PEOPLE about the romantic details of the proposal, complete with elephants roaming in the background.

Teller said he led Sperry to a tree with a rose and note tied to it reading “May 11th, 2013-August 20th, 2017.” On one knee he told her, “This was the first day that I asked you to be my girlfriend, and today was the last day you woke up as my girlfriend.”

Sperry said yes right away and thought the proposal was “perfect.” “I’ll never get the image out of my head of him down on one knee with a tear in his eye,” she says. “He really thought about every detail and was so nervous!”

The two previously attended the 2016 Met Gala together, as well as the 2016 MTV Movie Awards, where they shared a kiss while posing for the cameras.

Teller explained to PEOPLE in October 2017 that he and Sperry “just clicked” after meeting at a 2013 Grammy after party. “I told my buddy, ‘I think I’m going to be with this girl for a long time,’ ” he said.