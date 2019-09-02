Image zoom Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Kevin Hart is awake and will be “just fine” after sustaining injuries in a car crash Sunday and having surgery, his wife, Eniko Parrish, said Monday.

“He’s good, everybody’s good. Thank God,” she told TMZ outside the hospital where Hart was treated. “He’s fine, he’s awake.” Hart is expected to stay in the hospital for a few days as he recovers, TMZ reported.

Hart was hospitalized Sunday after the vintage car he was a passenger in veered into an embankment in Malibu Hills, Calif. The driver had lost control of the vehicle but was determined not to be under the influence of alcohol, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol.

Both Hart and the driver suffered “major back injuries” and were “transported and treated at nearby hospitals,” while a third passenger did not sustain major injuries, the report said.

Hart, who released two comedy specials this year, bought the classic car in July as a birthday present to himself. He posted a photo of the 1970 Plymouth Barracuda on Instagram, writing, “I added some more muscle to the family for my 40th….welcome home “Menace” #MuscleCarLover.”

Since news of Hart’s accident spread, there has been an outpouring of well wishes from his fellow celebrities. Hart’s Jumanji costar Dwayne Johnson shared a photo of the two of them on set with the caption, “Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real. We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong.”

Related content: