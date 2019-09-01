Kevin Hart suffers major injuries following car accident: Report

Image zoom John Lamparski/Getty Images

Kevin Hart has reportedly suffered major injuries to his back after the person driving his vintage car lost control of the vehicle and veered into an embankment on Sunday in Malibu Hills, Calif.

The accident occurred just before 1 a.m. on Mulholland Highway, according to a report of collision filed by California Highway Patrol and obtained by the radio station KNX1070.

The report states that Hart was not driving his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda at the time of the accident, and the driver was not under the influence of alcohol. Both Hart and the driver sustained “major back injuries” and were “transported and treated at nearby hospitals,” while a third passenger did not sustain major injuries, according to the report.

Hart, who released two comedy specials this year, bought the classic car back in July as a birthday present to himself. He posted a photo of the Barracuda to Instagram, with the caption, “I added some more muscle to the family for my 40th….welcome home “Menace” #MuscleCarLover.”

Representatives for Hart did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

