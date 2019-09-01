Dwayne Johnson, Bryan Cranston, and more show support for Kevin Hart following car accident

Image zoom Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Dwayne Johnson, Terry Crews, and Bryan Cranston are among the celebrities who have shared their support and well wishes for Kevin Hart after the comedian sustained injuries in a car crash on Sunday.

Hart was hospitalized after sustaining major back injuries following a car accident in Malibu Hills, Calif. He was a passenger in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when the driver lost control of the vehicle and veered into an embankment. The driver also suffered major injuries while a third passenger was not hurt. Hart is set to appear in Jumanji: The Next Level later this year, as well as the 2020 drama film, Fatherhood.

Johnson, Hart’s friend and frequent collaborator, shared a photo on Instagram of the two together in the upcoming Jumanji sequel. “Stop messing with my emotions brother,” Johnson wrote in the caption. “We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong.” Hart and Johnson have appeared together in 2016’s Central Intelligence, 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and this summer’s Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. They also co-hosted the 2016 MTV Movie Awards.

Crews tweeted a news story about Hart’s accident Sunday afternoon with the message, “Get well soon, brother.” He and Hart have appeared together in the 2004 comedy film Soul Plane, as well as the BET series Real Husbands of Hollywood.

Get well soon, brother 🙏🏾❤️ Kevin Hart Hospitalized After Serious Car Accident | Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/aLtKyjQQUi — terry crews (@terrycrews) September 1, 2019

Cranston posted a photo with Hart on Instagram, sharing a sweet message for his The Upside costar. “Let’s all send him positive energy and healing thoughts. He’s a good human. Get well soon, brother. B,” Cranston wrote.

Many other celebrities sent uplifting messages to Hart, including fellow comedians like Arsenio Hall, Gabriel Iglesias, Jeff Ross, and Ron Funches. “This man brings so many people smiles, laughter and positivity energy every day. Let’s send him some too #GetBetterKevin,” Iglesias wrote on Instagram. Hall, meanwhile, said that “the car can be replaced. But the comedy world could never replace” Hart. See more messages of support below.

We need @KevinHart4real to be okay. 🙏🏼 💪🏽❤️ — Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) September 1, 2019

Prayers up for @KevinHart4real — Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) September 1, 2019

Wishing @KevinHart4real a speedy recovery. ❤️ — Brad Garrett (@RealBradGarrett) September 1, 2019

*Thank God you’re still here to tell your testimony. Praying for you and all involved, a speedy recovery. @KevinHart4real – and thank Goodness for a strong classic car. I just saw the pictures. You all are blessed to be alive. Wow… — Tichina Arnold (@TichinaArnold) September 2, 2019

Damn we gotta 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 for Kevin Hart. One of the best people period. Get welll soon buddy. ❤️❤️❤️ — Jamie Kennedy (@JamieKennedy) September 1, 2019

Let's all send lots of healing thoughts and prayers to my friend @KevinHart4Real. Please don't drive off a cliff again! We love you, pal. — Paul Reiser (@PaulReiser) September 2, 2019

