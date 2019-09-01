Debra Messing slams Trump and turns his tweet about her into call for action

Image zoom Amanda Edwards/WireImage; Mikhail MetzelTASS via Getty Images

Debra Messing is showing some grace under fire.

On Sunday, the actress ripped Donald Trump for choosing to tweet about her in the midst of several potential national crises. Via Twitter, Messing had asked for a list of attendees at Trump’s upcoming Beverly Hills fundraiser, writing, “The public has a right to know.”

Trump responded to Messing’s request by focusing in on a past exchange he alleged occurred between them. “I have not forgotten that when it was announced that I was going to do The Apprentice, and when it then became a big hit, helping NBC’s failed lineup greatly, @DebraMessing came up to me at an Upfront & profusely thanked me, even calling me ‘Sir.’ How times have changed!” he wrote.

I have not forgotten that when it was announced that I was going to do The Apprentice, and when it then became a big hit, helping NBC’s failed lineup greatly, @DebraMessing came up to me at an Upfront & profusely thanked me, even calling me “Sir.” How times have changed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2019

Messing immediately took Trump’s response as an opportunity to point out statistics about gun violence in the wake of another mass shooting in Odessa, Tex., on Saturday. “Now that I know I have your attention @realDonaldTrump,” she responded. “Please read this thread— a PARTIAL list of souls lost to preventable, devastating gun violence. America wants universal background checks. The majority of Americans want assault weapons ban. Take Action and I’ll call you Sir.” Below these words, she re-tweeted a list of mass shootings in America and the total numbers of dead and wounded from each incident.

Now that I know I have your attention @realDonaldTrump, please read this thread— a PARTIAL list of souls lost to preventable,devastating gun violence. America wants universal background checks. The majority of Americans want assault weapons ban. Take Action and I’ll call you Sir. https://t.co/BnaS9zgNps — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 1, 2019

Messing later took things a step further and shared an image of her tweet on her Instagram page. She captioned her post with the words, “So! I woke up this morning to my phone notifications going crazy. I got scared. I thought ‘Oh NO! Don’t tell me there is a 3rd mass shooting this weekend! Don’t tell me the Bahamians have lost their homes, their Lives by Hurricane #dorian! It was Trump. NOT CALLING McConnell and demanding an end to the recess, and an emergency meeting to pass the gun violence bills passed by the House months ago. NOT reversing his decision to move $155 MILLION DOLLARS from FEMA Disaster Fund to ICE. Nope. What was on Trump’s mind in the midst of such tragedy, was me. The LAST thing that should be on his mind or in his tweets.#25thamendment (SWIPE).”

The Will & Grace star is well-known for being politically active and vocal against President Trump on her social media channels.

