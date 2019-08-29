Kirsten Dunst says she's ignored by Hollywood: 'They just think I’m the girl from Bring It On'

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst has been in the entertainment industry since she was a child, having made her debut in Woody Allen’s short film Oedipus Wrecks when she was just six years old. But throughout her long career, Dunst says she has “never been recognized in my industry.”

“I’ve never been nominated for anything. Maybe like twice for a Golden Globe when I was little and one for Fargo,” she said on Sirius XM’s In-Depth With Larry Flick, recently. “Maybe they just think I’m the girl from Bring It On.“

Image zoom Ken Jacques/Universal

Dunst also noted that “a lot of things I do people like later.” For instance, she said, “Remember when Marie Antoinette [came out] — y’all panned it? And now you all love it. Remember Drop Dead Gorgeous? Panned. Now you all love it.”

She added, “I just feel like, ‘What did I do?’ Maybe I don’t play the game enough.”

Dunst was first nominated for a Golden Globe for the 1994 film Interview with the Vampire and scored her second nod in 2015 for Fargo, for which she also received an Emmy nomination. In addition, she won the prestigious Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress for Melancholia.

While Dunst said she keeps things in perspective and knows that “all you have is your work at the end of the day,” she admitted that “it’d be nice to be recognized by your peers.”

The actress has been featured in a wide variety of titles, from blockbusters like Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, to more dramatic fare like The Virgin Suicides and Lars von Triers’ Melancholia. She currently stars on the Showtime dark-comedy On Becoming a God in Central Florida as Krystal, a blue-collar worker who schemes her way through the ranks of a multi-billion dollar pyramid scheme.

Although Bring It On may not have won any Oscars or Golden Globes, it is still an iconic film to many fans, and even Roger Ebert dubbed it “the Citizen Kane of cheerleader movies.” That alone qualifies Dunst as a treasured actress, even if she disagrees. As her character Torrance said in Bring It On, “This is not a democracy, it’s a cheerocracy. I’m sorry, but I’m overruling you.”

