Orange Is the New Black star Selenis Leyva and more announced for People en Español Festival 2019

People en Español is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a little help from celebrities like Orange Is the New Black star Selenis Leyva and legendary rapper Ivy Queen. Their annual festival returns to New York City from Oct. 5-6 with panels, special performances, and keynotes.

Other names set to hit the stage in Washington Heights’ Armory Track throughout the weekend include model Denise Bidot, rappers Melymel and Mariah, singers Mau y Ricky, Jhay Cortez, Aymée Nuviola, and Kany Garcia. New York Congressman Adriano Espaillat, Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr., and actress Carmen Villalobos will also be in attendance.

This year’s festival theme is “Juntos Somos Más” (“Together We Are More”) and will be free for those who register while tickets last.

People en Español also has partnered with Hispanic Federation, which will be on-site for the duration of the event registering new voters ahead of the pivotal 2020 election year, as well as providing important information regarding the significance of participating in the upcoming 2020 Census.

