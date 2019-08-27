Watch Sophie Turner and Jonathan Van Ness lose their damn minds over Game of Thrones finale

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Game of Thrones and Gay of Thrones collided, as Sophie Turner and Jonathan Van Ness met for the first time at the VMAs on Monday.

The two stars crossed paths backstage at the awards ceremony and looked equally ecstatic to see the other.

“Jonathan Van Ness!” Turner exclaimed at the Queer Eye cohost, leading him to freak out in the presence of Sansa Stark. The two hugged it out as Van Ness told her, “I love you so much. So happy for your ending, I was so relieved.”

.@SophieT meeting @jvn for the first time is the most iconic thing to exist on the internet rn 💕 pic.twitter.com/5sTwgWyLuw — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 27, 2019

Game of Thrones concluded in May after eight seasons. After enduring countless hardships over the course of the series, Turner’s character enjoyed a relatively happy ending. Van Ness is such a huge fan of the HBO fantasy drama that he hosted a comedy web series called Gay of Thrones, in which he recapped the series. Guests have included GoT stars like Alfie Allen and Lena Headey, but Van Ness wasn’t able to meet Turner — until now.

Van Ness also congratulated Turner on her “gorgeous summer,” during which she got married to Joe Jonas. Turner thanked Van Ness for his well-wishes, telling him, “I think you’re incredible.” In the video, she also introduced him to Jonas, with whom she attended the VMAs. Turner was there to support her husband and his brothers/Jonas Brothers bandmates, and, of course, to dance to Normani alongside Hailee Steinfeld.

Van Ness commemorated the meet-cute with “Sansa Fierce” on Instagram while reminding fans to vote for Gay of Thrones, which was nominated for an Emmy in Short Form Variety Series.

Related content: