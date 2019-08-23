Scarlett Johansson tops Forbes' list of highest-paid actresses for second consecutive year

Image zoom CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

Being part of the MCU helped put Scarlett Johansson at the top of Forbes‘ highest-paid actress list for the second year in a row.

Johansson earned a jaw-dropping $56 million in the last 12 months (from June 1, 2018 to June 1, 2019), including earnings from her Black Widow solo film and her cut from Avengers: Endgame, which totaled $35 million.

Following the recently-engaged Marvel star is Modern Family‘s Sofia Vergara ($44.1 million), who held the top spot for seven years until she was dethroned by Johansson. Big Little Lies stars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman own the third and fourth spot on the list, earning $35 million and $34 million, respectively. Wrapping up the top five is former Friends actress Jennifer Aniston, who took home $28 million.

Rounding out the top 10 is Kaley Cuoco, Elisabeth Moss, Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, and Ellen Pompeo.

Forbes recently announced action star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the highest-paid actor of 2019, making $89.4 million. Johansson’s superhero costars Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Paul Rudd all made that top 10.

