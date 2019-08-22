Dave Chappelle to host free block party in Dayton in honor of shooting victims

Image zoom Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Dave Chappelle is stepping up to support the victims of the recent mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, by hosting one of his famous block parties in the city.

Dubbed the Gem City Shine, a reference to a nickname for Dayton, the free benefit concert is restricted to the residents of the city and its surrounding areas, according to the event’s Facebook page. The gathering aims to “reclaim” the community’s popular Oregon District, which was the site of the shooting on Aug. 4 that resulted in nine deaths and many injuries.

The event will boast performances, dining, drinks, and opportunities for people to contribute to local organizations assisting businesses with recovery. An organizer has said as many as 20,000 people are expected for the event, although the registration period to get tickets has already closed.

The lineup has not been announced yet, although with Chappelle’s star power, some big names could be involved. The comedian, who resides in nearby Yellow Springs, has hosted the likes of Chris Rock and Bradley Cooper for his Juke Joint concerts in the area. He also recently revealed that his fifth Netflix comedy special, Sticks & Stones, will be released Aug. 26.

Earlier this month, Khalid announced that he was headlining a benefit concert on Sept. 1 for the victims of the mass shooting in El Paso, which occurred Aug. 3., the day before the tragedy unfolded in Dayton. The singer, who moved to the city as a teen, said he wanted his community to “heal together through music while raising money to help those who need it.”

