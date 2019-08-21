Quentin Tarantino 'very delighted' to be expecting first child with wife Daniella

Image zoom Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Quentin Tarantino is going to be a dad!

The legendary filmmaker, 56, is expecting his first child with wife Daniella.

“Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are very delighted to announce that they are expecting a baby,” the couple said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

The writer-director met Daniella, who is the daughter of Israeli singer and songwriter Tzvika Pick, in 2009 while promoting his film Inglorious Basterds. The pair got engaged in June 2017, after dating for about a year.

Tarantino and Daniella tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles in November 2018.

Danielle wore a white dress, white veil with a sweetheart neckline and tiara while Tarantino looked dapper in a black suit. The couple posed in front of a dramatic wall of white flowers.

The couple hosted an engagement party on September 2017 in New York City that served as a Pulp Fiction cast reunion, with a guest list including Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, and Uma Thurman.

The director has never been married, previously explaining that work monopolizes his time.

Just days before the wedding, Tarantino wrapped filming Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

The director’s latest film opened in theaters last month to $40 million from 3,659 North American theaters during the weekend, according to Variety, marking a career-best for Tarantino.

The film — which stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie — earned $16.8 million on its opening day — another record for Tarantino.

Prior to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino’s highest-grossing movie opening was Inglorious Basterds, which also starred Pitt, and opened to $38 million in 2009.

The film, which is set in an alternate timeline in 1960’s Los Angeles, also surpassed Sony’s initial estimations that the comedy-drama would make $30 million in its opening weekend.

To add to Tarantino’s success, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has garnered mostly positive reviews. The Hollywood Reporter wrote that the film was “Tarantino’s love letter to ’60’s LA,” and praised the star-studded cast, which also features Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, and the late Luke Perry.