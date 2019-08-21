Liam Hemsworth files for divorce from Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus‘s marriage appears to be over.

Per documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Australian actor, 29, filed for divorce from the pop star, 26, in Los Angeles on Wednesday. According to The Blast, Hemsworth — who has hired famed Hollywood divorce attorney Laura Wasser — cited “irreconcilable differences.” The pair signed a prenuptial agreement ahead of their marriage, so a smooth divorce is expected, PEOPLE confirms.

Reps for Hemsworth and Cyrus did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Hemsworth’s filing comes just weeks after the pair revealed they had separated. On Aug. 10, a rep for Cyrus confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement that the couple had split after seven months of marriage.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement read. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

However, a source told PEOPLE the two had already been apart for months.

Days after Cyrus’s announcement, Hemsworth broke his silence on Instagram, posting a photo of a sunset with the caption: “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth met when they were teenagers on the set of The Last Song in 2009. They dated on and off for nearly 10 years before they tied the knot on Dec. 23, 2018, at her family’s home in Franklin, Tennessee.

According to multiple sources, the couple clashed over Cyrus’s unconventional views of marriage and Hemsworth’s partying.

Last Friday, Cyrus seemed to allude to their crumbling relationship when she released her new heartbreak track “Slide Away,” which features the scorching lyrics: “I want my house in the hills / Don’t want the whiskey and pills / I don’t give up easily / But I don’t think I’m down.” An insider told PEOPLE the song is not meant as a diss track but rather Cyrus’s way of dealing with the split.

“She isn’t trying to hurt him, but she wants to share what she’s been going through,” says the insider. “She’s channeling her emotions into her work and leaning on her family and friends.”

On Aug. 10, the same day PEOPLE confirmed the breakup, Cyrus was seen kissing longtime friend Kaitlynn Carter, 30, in Italy; Carter herself recently split from husband Brody Jenner. Since returning from Italy, Cyrus has continued to spend time with new flame Carter, while Hemsworth remains in Australia with his family.

“It’s romantic but also a friendship,” a Cyrus source recently told PEOPLE of her bond with Carter.

Adds a friend of Carter’s: “They’re both separated from their husbands and bonding over everything that’s going on.”