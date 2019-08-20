Larry King divorcing seventh wife Shawn Southwick after nearly 22 years

Image zoom David Livingston/Getty

Larry King has filed for divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn Southwick King, after nearly 22 years of marriage, his lawyer confirms to PEOPLE.

Larry, 85, and Shawn, 59, wed on Sept. 5, 1997. They share two sons: Chance, 20, and Cannon, 19.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, which first reported news of the divorce, Larry filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court. He cited irreconcilable differences, and the date of separation is listed as June 6, 2019.

The Kings’ marriage was a rocky one: Sources confirmed to PEOPLE in 2016 that the broadcast icon was distraught about an alleged yearlong affair his wife had been having.

“It’s true, and Larry is completely embarrassed and anguished by all of this,” one source close to the situation told PEOPLE of the alleged infidelity. “He doesn’t know what to do.”

Another insider claimed to PEOPLE that Shawn, a former singer and TV host, told her alleged lover that her marriage to Larry was over.

But Larry and Shawn denied any reports of cheating in an interview with Home & Family in August 2016.

“You said an interesting word, ‘rumor.’ I’ve been in the business — next May, it’ll be 60 years — and I’ve dealt with rumors a long time,” he said. “Interviewed people involved with rumors. Rumors are what they are — they’re rumors. And I tell you the truth, I don’t pay any attention to them.”

Added Shawn: “Last week, there was a rumor going around about Larry and a speech he made in Kiev. This week, I’m the latest pinup girl. You just have to develop a shell around yourself and not get hard on the inside, and stick together.”

It’s not the first time he has submitted paperwork to end their union. In 2010, Larry filed for divorce after the National Enquirer reported that Shawn had an affair with one of their sons’ baseball coaches, Hector Penate. Penate later admitted to the affair, but the couple decided to stay together.

The CNN host had previously been married seven times (to six other women), while Shawn was married three times before.