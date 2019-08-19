Harry Potter costars Emma Watson and Tom Felton reunite to play guitar in their PJs

Image zoom Murray Close/Warner Bros.

Emma Watson and Tom Felton‘s Harry Potter characters may have disliked each other profusely, but their real-life relationship couldn’t be anymore different. The pair, who played Hermoine Granger and Dracoy Malfoy, respectively, in all eight films, share a common interest in the guitar.

In a photo shared by Felton on Instagram, the actor is shown teaching Watson how to properly place her fingers on the fretboard of a guitar.

“Quick learner x,” Felton captioned the image showing the duo looking comfortable in loungewear.

The Rise of the Planet of the Apes star is completely comfortable with the stringed instrument. He’s released four EP’s from 2008 to 2011, as well as three singles during that time.

Fans of Watson and Felton rejoiced over their latest photo together proclaiming, “Dramoine forever!” Dramoine is the shipper name (Hermoine + Draco) given to the friends by fans who can’t help but cheer for them to be a real-life couple. The longtime friends share a lot of their moments together on social media, with Felton serving as Watson’s photographer.

The Little Women cast member admitted during an interview with Seventeen magazine in 2011 that she had a crush on Felton while shooting, but he didn’t feel the same way.

“For the first two movies, I had a huge crush on Tom Felton. He was my first crush,” she said. “He totally knows. We talked about it, we still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that’s cool.”

Although love wasn’t in the cards for them, it won’t stop the rabid Harry Potter fandom from hoping their fanfic dreams come true one day.

