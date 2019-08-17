Roger Rabbit creator Richard Williams dies at 86

Image zoom Rodrigo Vaz/FilmMagic

Acclaimed animator Richard Williams has died. He was 86.

“The 86-year-old triple Oscar and triple Bafta winner, who was born in Toronto, Canada, and moved to Britain in the 1950s, died at his home in Bristol on Friday,” his family announced to The Guardian.

Best known for his work as the animation director on the 1988 live-action and animated film Who Framed Roger Rabbit, he created many legendary characters like Roger and Jessica Rabbit, winning him two Oscars and forever changing the way that Hollywood uses animation. He animated the title sequences for the 1970s classics The Return Of The Pink Panther and The Pink Panther Strikes Again and also worked on Casino Royale. The Little Island, his first film, was released in 1958 and won a Bafta. He won his first Oscar for his animated adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol in 1971.

Williams, who continued to animate and write up until his death, also wrote a how-to book called The Animator’s Survival Kit.

Related content: