Macklemore and Ciara are now co-owners of a pro soccer team

Ciara and Macklemore are teaming up … not for a new song, but as co-owners of a professional soccer team.

The artists are now part owners of the Seattle Sounders FC, the club announced Tuesday. Macklemore, whose real name is Benjamin Haggerty, was born and raised in Seattle. He is known for his hits such as “Thrift Shop” and “Same Love,” which were released in partnership with producer Ryan Lewis. Ciara, known for hits like “1, 2 Step” and “Level Up,” is married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who is also now an investor in the Sounders.

Other new owners include Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, as well as past and present heads for companies like Pandora, Fox Sports, Amazon, and more.

“This is not only a special moment for Russ and I, but for our kids as well. When we walked into the building and our kids were running around with their names on their little jerseys, it meant a lot for so many reasons,” Ciara said. “It’s an honor to join the Sounders team and have the unique opportunity to represent female ownership within major league sports. The team has already done some amazing things, but I believe the best is ahead and we’re excited to be part of that.”

“Man, to be part of this organization, having grown up in Seattle — it’s pretty surreal. It’s just very exciting,” Macklemore said. “I’m very honored. I think we have a great group. This team is building an incredible legacy and I’m just excited to be part of it.”

Ciara recently released her seventh album, Beauty Marks, which includes a track featuring Macklemore. She can be seen in Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video, along with a plethora of other celebrities. On Wednesday, Macklemore appeared as a judge on the NBC songwriting competition Songland. He has also been featured on songs by Martin Garrix and Why Don’t We in 2019.

