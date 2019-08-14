Image zoom Mike McGregor/Getty Images

Bam Margera was arrested Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

The former Jackass star was arrested in connection with trespassing just before midnight at a hotel in Los Angeles, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department tells PEOPLE.

According to the L.A. County inmate information center, he was booked at 2:30 a.m. and is being held on a $1,000 bail.

In video obtained by TMZ, which was the first to report the news, Margera, 39, can be seen sitting on the floor of the hotel lobby, seemingly refusing to leave the premises. According to TMZ, a hotel staffer placed him under citizen’s arrest before cops arrived.

A rep for Margera was unable to be reached.

The arrest comes just over a week after the pro skateboarder posted a series of emotional and expletive-filled videos on Instagram, begging Dr. Phil McGraw for help.

In the videos, he told Dr. Phil that he’s seen 28 doctors and attended four rehab programs, none of which have seemed to help. He also claimed to have “disowned” his mother, April Margera, and said he couldn’t “stand” his wife Nicole Boyd and feared she would use their 18-month-old son as “bait” in a separation battle.

RELATED: Jackass star Bam Margera arrested on DUI charges, released on $15,000 bail

According to TMZ, Margera agreed to seek treatment last week after an intense session with Dr. Phil in which April and Boyd confronted him about his substance abuse.

He reportedly entered a treatment facility but checked out within days.

On Tuesday, he posted a video of himself getting Dr. Phil’s name tattooed on his neck and thanked him for trying to get him help.

“I’ve got to pay my respects to Dr. Phil,” he said. “I mean, I cried out on the interweb at 7:00 a.m. and that very morning his team was there in Austin, Texas, to get me first class [tickets] to go to L.A. to get me some help.”

PEOPLE has reached out to Dr. Phil for comment.