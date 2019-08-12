Alanis Morissette welcomes son Winter Mercy — see his first photo

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Alanis Morissette has fallen head over feet — for her newborn baby!

The singer, 45, welcomed her third child with husband Mario “Souleye” Treadway on Thursday, Aug. 8, she announced on Instagram Monday alongside a black-and-white photo of the sleeping newborn.

“He’s here. ✨🙌🏻🙏🏻❤️ Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway. #8/8/19,” Morissette captioned the image. “#mywholelifeidreamedoflovingyouthree #😭❤“

Treadway, 39, shared the same snapshot, adding in his caption, “@alanis You will forever be my heroine. thank you for your warrior strength and ability to so deeply love,” and sharing that Winter, like the couple’s older two children, was born at home.

Morissette and husband Treadway are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Onyx Solace and son Ever Imre, 8½.

Morissette, who’s currently working on new music, first shared her happy news on March 25.

Making the announcement on social media, the Canadian-born singer shared a black-and-white snapshot of herself showing off her noticeable baby bump under a long-sleeved turtleneck while singing into a microphone, wearing headphones over her ears.

“So much NEWness … ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻,” she captioned the reveal.

Morissette impressively took the stage during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in late April, sporting her baby bump as she rocked out in front of a full crowd.

Morissette and her husband, who tied the knot in May 2010 and celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary while awaiting their third child’s birth, welcomed son Ever on Christmas Day 2010, while his little sister Onyx made them a family of four in June 2016.

The “You Learn” singer has been candid about motherhood since first becoming a parent, opening up to PEOPLE in September 2017 about the devastating postpartum depression she suffered after the births of her older children.

“There are days I’m debilitated to the point where I can barely move,” the Grammy winner said at the time. “As a kid, I imagined having children and being with an amazing partner. This is a whole other wrench I didn’t anticipate.”

The musician also refused to stay silent about her struggle with PPD. “The stigma remains in a really big way,” Morissette said.

“There’s this version of eye contact that I have with women who have been through postpartum depression where it’s this silent, ‘Oh my God, I love you. I’m so sorry,’ ” she added.

Aside from new music coming down the pipeline, Morissette’s groundbreaking international debut album Jagged Little Pill is coming to Broadway in an exhilarating new musical this fall.

PEOPLE exclusively announced that the show will begin performances at New York City’s Broadhurst Theatre on Nov. 3, with an opening night set for Dec. 5.

Related content: