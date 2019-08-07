Nicolas Cage apparently once went searching for the Holy Grail

Image zoom Robert Marquardt/Getty Images

As one of the most prolific actors in Hollywood, Nicolas Cage is likely known for different roles to different people. But those who know him best as the intrepid treasure-hunter from National Treasure may be delighted to know that the actor once went on his own real-life treasure hunt. In a new interview with The New York Times, Cage says that he once went on a “quest” in search of the Holy Grail.

That was the time when I almost went on — you might call it a grail quest,” Cage told interviewer David Marchese. “I started following mythology, and I was finding properties that aligned with that. It was almost like National Treasure. Of course, that didn’t sustain.”

When Marchese asked him to clarify what he meant by that, Cage compared his quest to curating a library: “You read a book, and in it there’s a reference to another book, and then you buy that book, and then you attach the references. For me it was all about where was the grail? Was it here? Was it there? Is it at Glastonbury? Does it exist?”

After a quest that took him beyond books, from tasting the blood-like waters of the Chalice Well in Glastonbury to exploring Rhode Island (where he later bought property), Cage says he found his answer: “What is the Grail but Earth itself?”

Read the full interview at The New York Times.

